Murray apologizes for N.J. polling, questions whether election polls still make sense

Now he tells us!

On Thursday, Monmouth’s Patrick Murry published an extraordinary op-ed on NJ.com apologizing to both gubernatorial campaigns for public polls that predicted an 11-point double-digit Murphy victory. At the moment, with most precincts reporting, the Democrat incumbent leads by only 1.65-points.

–

Murray also suggested that maybe it’s time to end election horserace polling as a practice.

“I owe an apology to Jack Ciattarelli’s campaign — and to Phil Murphy’s campaign for that matter — because inaccurate public polling can have an impact on fundraising and voter mobilization efforts,” wrote Murray. “But most of all I owe an apology to the voters of New Jersey for information that was at the very least misleading.”

You can read it here.

–