You are Here
Murray apologizes for N.J. polling, questions whether election polls still make sense

Murray apologizes for N.J. polling, questions whether election polls still make sense

1 min read

Now he tells us!

On Thursday, Monmouth’s Patrick Murry published an extraordinary op-ed on NJ.com apologizing to both gubernatorial campaigns for public polls that predicted an 11-point double-digit Murphy victory. At the moment, with most precincts reporting, the Democrat incumbent leads by only 1.65-points.

Murray also suggested that maybe it’s time to end election horserace polling as a practice.

“I owe an apology to Jack Ciattarelli’s campaign — and to Phil Murphy’s campaign for that matter — because inaccurate public polling can have an impact on fundraising and voter mobilization efforts,” wrote Murray. “But most of all I owe an apology to the voters of New Jersey for information that was at the very least misleading.”

You can read it here.

24

SHARES
facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet
Follow Follow us

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin