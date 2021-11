Friday’s hot-off-the-presses report from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics found New Jersey suffering with America’s third highest unemployment rate at 7.0% as of October 2021, Save Jerseyans. That’s a decrease from 7.2% in September but still stubbornly high given that the national average is 4.6%.

Only California and Nevada (both at 7.3%) fared worse.

–

Click here to view the full report.

–