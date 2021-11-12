New N.J. GOP legislative leaders pledge to “fight like hell”

Message received?

Newly-elected GOP Senate Leader Steven Oroho (R-24) and Assembly GOP Leader John DiMaio (R-23) issued a joint statement on Friday pledging a change in tone for the long-impotent Republican legislative membership moving forward.

“New Jersey Republicans can no longer be content to be in the minority or to merely ‘compete’ in elections – we need to win them, just like we did last week all over the state,” said the duo. “This is a new era for Republicans in New Jersey and now is the time to capitalize on our legislative victories to look forward, not back. It is time for new leadership and fresh ideas in Trenton, and as the incoming leaders in the Republican caucuses, we are ready for the challenge. “

“Here is our promise to the voters of New Jersey: last week, we heard your message and we will fight like hell to get the Trenton Democrats’ liberal hands out of our wallets and get Phil Murphy’s overreaching government out of our lives,” they added.

We’ll hold them to that, Save Jerseyans, but it’s nice to hear all the same.

State Senator Tom Kean Jr. – the former leader – declined to seek reelection this fall in favor of going all-in on a 2022 rematch with Congressman Tom Malinowski. Assemblyman Jon Bramnick – the now-former Assembly leader – just won reelection to the Senate and will join Oroho’s caucus.

New Jersey Republicans are expected to add a net of one Senate seat and six Assembly seats when Election 2021 results are certified later this year.

