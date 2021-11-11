NJ-03: Ex-punk rocker Healey launches Republican challenge to Andy Kim

Bob Healey is officially running for Congress.

The South Jersey-based business owner and philanthropist kicked off his NJ-03 House campaign on Thursday with a video announcement that begins by tackling his time as lead singer of the The Ghouls, a Philadelphia punk rock band known for graphic/explicit lyrics.

“Even though I had so much, I was angry. Thought the world owed me something,” says Healey who co-runs Viking Yacht Company, a family-owned enterprise with an international reputation for shipbuilding.

The well-heeled Healey is expected to invest a significant sum of money in his own candidacy but, as is the case for every district the year, the Third’s final boundaries for Election 2022 won’t be finalized until the ongoing redistricting process is completed. Said another way: we won’t know how vulnerable Democrat incumbent Andy Kim truly is – notwithstanding rough conditions for Democrats at the moment – until we see the new map.

Perennial candidate Tricia Flanagan, Protestant Pator Shawn Hyland, and Mount Holly school board member Will Monk are all also in the GOP primary race. 2020 nominee David Richter is believed to be considering another bite at the apple.