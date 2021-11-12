NJ-07: Millennial John Isemann joins the GOP primary to challenge Malinowski

27-year-old John Isemann is running for Congress in the 7th Congressional District.

“The radicals and career politicians in power have rendered our democracy completely dysfunctional. We’ve lost our voice in D.C. and confidence in our country,” wrote Isemann on his Facebook page this Friday. “The repercussions of which are real and far reaching – from our standing in the world and security in our streets, to our kid’s classrooms – even down to the way we talk to each other. We’re being displaced from the hometowns, political parties, and communities we’ve known our whole lives.”

The millennial ex-Wall Streeter discussed his candidacy last week on Fox News:

Isemann is one of a growing number of millennial candidates seeking high office in New Jersey in 2022.

It won’t be easy to win the NJ-07 Republican primary.

Tom Kean Jr. is the frontrunner after coming within about 4,000 votes of unseating Malinowski in 2020. Also in the GOP race: Rik Mehta, the party’s 2020 U.S. Senate nominee.

