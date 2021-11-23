NRCC roasts Malinowski over Thanksgiving price inflation

The NRCC has dropped yet another ad on the head of Rep. Tom Malinowksi (D, NJ-07), one of the 2022’s Midterm cycle’s most highly-targeted incumbents.

In its new digital ad targeting a dozen Democrats, the national political arm of the House Republicans focused on the soaring price of Americans’ upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

–

“This November, from the people who brought you the most expensive 4th of July in history,” the narrator explains. “The sequel is even worse: This Thanksgiving, brace yourself for the highest grocery tab you’ve had in decades. Turkey. Rolls. Apple pie. Gas. Democrats reckless spending has made everything cost more. Tell Congressman Tom Malinowski we can’t afford this.”