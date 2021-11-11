Op-Ed: Let’s Raise A Glass… To Liquor License Reform

It’s no secret that due to the pandemic New Jersey’s restaurants and bars are struggling to keep their doors open. By one estimate, 40% of our restaurants may permanently close as a result of the pandemic restrictions and ongoing worker shortages. But even pre-pandemic, New Jersey was a tough place to operate a small business with tremendous regulations and a high cost of doing business. That’s especially true for establishments that seek to serve alcoholic beverages.

The importance of alcohol sales to a restaurant’s bottom-line cannot be denied. According to a 2020 industry analysis, “…alcohol can constitute 20%-30% of a restaurant’s income. With margins of 20%-40%, compared to food margins 10% or less, the ability to sell liquor can be the difference between thriving or merely surviving.” That same analysis found 70% of Garden State restaurants do not have a liquor license.

The burden of obtaining one is clear.

New Jersey’s liquor license laws are among the most restrictive in the country. In fact, the cost of a license in many of Garden State municipalities begins at $350,000 and can easily soar in excess of a million dollars; that’s if they are even available. A 1960s law limits the number of licenses for a bar or restaurant to one for every 3,000 residents in a town.

In a report, NorthJersey.com documented the stories of “mom and pop” operators whose businesses failed or never even opened because they simply could not obtain a license, or compete with corporate restaurants with deep-pockets.