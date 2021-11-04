Oroho, DiMaio to lead new GOP legislative caucus

Legislative Republicans voted today to elect new leadership for their caucus heading into the 2021-2022 session.

In the Senate, Steven Oroho will replace Tom Kean Jr. who declined to seek reelection to focus on an upcoming U.S. House race.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to serve my colleagues in this new role as Senate Republicans work to get New Jersey back on track,” said Oroho (R-24). “We want New Jerseyans to know that our caucus heard the message sent by voters on Election Day loud and clear. We’ll work tirelessly to ensure that government respects people’s rights, addresses their concerns, and makes living in the Garden State more affordable for everyone.”

Over in the Assembly, Assemblyman John DiMaio defeated Nancy Munoz 19 to 15 to become the new GOP leader in the lower chamber.

Munoz had been floated as a trial balloon before the election but the deal ultimately drew a severe backlash from conservatives and members who were never consulted.

