OSHA suspends work on Biden’s vaccine mandate

The Biden Administration may be on the verge of its latest major setback, this time concerning the centerpiece of Biden’s COVID-19 agenda.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced on Wednesday that it would cease work on President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate impacting companies with 100 or more employees.

OSHA cited a new decision from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals staying the mandate.

“While OSHA remains confident in its authority to protect workers in emergencies, OSHA has suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the ETS pending future developments in the litigation,” the agency announced on its official web page.

