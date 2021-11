Former Congressman Michael Pappas is looking likely to succeed retiring Republican State Sen. Christopher Bateman (R-Branchburg); he’s leading Democrat Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker (D-South Brunswick) by 2,260 votes as of this morning.

A member of Newt Gingrich’s ’94 Revolution class, Pappas lost his 1996 reelection bid to Rush Holt; he recently came out of political retirement this year to prevent far-Left Republican Dick Zimmer from being the party’s LD16 State Senate nominee.

