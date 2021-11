Former Vice President Mike Pence headlined the 2021 New Jersey Reagan Day event last week, Save Jerseyans, held this year at Woodland Park’s Westmount Country Club.

The annual dinner was founded by Assemblyman Jay Webber (R-26) in 2004 and is sponsored by the Young America’s Foundation.

–

Past headlining guests include Vice President Dick Cheney, Attorney General Ed Meese, U.S. Senator Phil Gramm, and radio host Michael Reagan.

–