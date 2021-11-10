Plastic straws are now available at N.J. eateries by request only

It’s no coincidence that New Jersey’s ban on shops and restaurants offering plastic straws without a customer request took effect on November 4th, Save Jerseyans: two days after you voted!

The original plan was to outright ban plastic straws but there was an outcry particularly from parents of special needs children.

There’s another narrow carve-out for prepackaged straws (like what you get with a juice box). How nice of them, right?

A first offense violation carries only a warning, but a second offense could land business owners a $1,000 fine. A third offense? $5,000!

More regulations are coming in the spring.

Effective May 4, 2022, carry-out plastic bags in addition to polystyrene and styrofoam food containers (like cups and plates) will be banned. Paper bags also won’t be permitted at any supermarket consisting of more than 2,500 square feet.

