Polistina wins LD2 State Senate race

Vince Polistina (R) is the victor in the Second Legislative District, Save Jerseyans, defeating Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo in one of this cycle’s top legislative contests. AC and Pleasantville (two deeply Dem towns) are in. Democrats were trying to take back the seat of the retiring Chris Brown (who joined the Murphy Administration).

Don Guardian and Claire Swift, his Assembly running mates, also appeared to be victorious; each led by about 3,00o to 4,000 votes.

Developing…

 

One thought on "Polistina wins LD2 State Senate race

