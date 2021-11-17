Pork roll sandwiches delivered to N.J. congressmen to protest historic spending bill

Nothing makes a statement in the Garden State like sliced pork roll (or Taylor Ham for those of you from extreme North Jersey – let’s not go down this road, okay?) and melted cheese on a toasted bagel.

In any event, our friends at Jersey 1st took a stand against the Democrats’ “Social Spending Bill” on Wednesday by delivering the iconic Jersey breakfast sandwiches to the offices of four New Jersey Democrat congressmen.

–

“Today we visited Representative Tom Malinowski, Andy Kim, Josh Gottheimer, and Mikie Sherrill’s offices,” Jersey 1st explained on its Facebook page. “We asked if they would vote against the Social Spending Bill and delivered pork roll sandwiches to them to represent as New Jerseyans, we would rather eat pork for breakfast and not rolled into a spending bill at the expense of taxpayers!”