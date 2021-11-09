If the reconciliation bill becomes law? N.J.’s top income tax rate would be 63.2%

If you think New Jersey’s tax climate is brutal as it is, Save Jerseyans? Check out what’s in store for you IF Democrats are successful in getting their $3.5 Trillion…
The Tax Foundation recently analyzed what the top federal and state combined marginal income tax rates would look like under the tax changes contained in Nancy Pelosi’s package.
–
Here are the top five states:
New York -> 66.2%
California -> 64.7%
New Jersey -> 63.2%
Hawaii -> 62.4%
Oregon -> 62%
And the bottom five:
South Dakota -> 51.4%
Tennessee -> 51.4%
Texas -> 51.4%
Washington -> 51.4%
Wyoming -> 51.4%
Elections have consequences, my friends.
–