If the reconciliation bill becomes law? N.J.’s top income tax rate would be 63.2%

If you think New Jersey’s tax climate is brutal as it is, Save Jerseyans? Check out what’s in store for you IF Democrats are successful in getting their $3.5 Trillion…

The Tax Foundation recently analyzed what the top federal and state combined marginal income tax rates would look like under the tax changes contained in Nancy Pelosi’s package.

Here are the top five states:

New York -> 66.2%

California -> 64.7%

New Jersey -> 63.2%

Hawaii -> 62.4%

Oregon -> 62%

And the bottom five:

South Dakota -> 51.4%

Tennessee -> 51.4%

Texas -> 51.4%

Washington -> 51.4%

Wyoming -> 51.4%

Elections have consequences, my friends.

