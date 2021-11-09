If the reconciliation bill becomes law? N.J.’s top income tax rate would be 63.2%

If you think New Jersey’s tax climate is brutal as it is, Save Jerseyans? Check out what’s in store for you IF Democrats are successful in getting their $3.5 Trillion…

The Tax Foundation recently analyzed what the top federal and state combined marginal income tax rates would look like under the tax changes contained in Nancy Pelosi’s package.

–

Here are the top five states:

New York -> 66.2%

California -> 64.7%

New Jersey -> 63.2%

Hawaii -> 62.4%

Oregon -> 62%

And the bottom five:

South Dakota -> 51.4%

Tennessee -> 51.4%

Texas -> 51.4%

Washington -> 51.4%

Wyoming -> 51.4%

Elections have consequences, my friends.

–