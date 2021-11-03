Republicans romp in Testa’s Cumberland County

If you want to understand why New Jersey looks more purple than red after last night? Check out Cumberland County.

Cumberland is a traditionally blue outpost that’s home to working class rural voters and a large population of Hispanic immigrants. As of this morning, Jack Ciattarelli is ahead by 11-points county-wide (around 3,000 votes), and the GOP has elected two Republican commissioners – Antonio Romero and Joseph Sileo – an outcome which reduces the Democrat majority to 4-3.

Trump lost Cumberland last fall by almost 4,000 votes.

Leading the charge was county chairman Mike Testa Jr. who was also reelected to his own LD1 State Senate seat with 64.8% of the vote.

“Last night was a referendum against radical far-Left politics,” Testa told me this afternoon. “New Jerseyans have made it abundantly clear that they do not want to be the California of the East Coast.”

The healthy Cumberland GOP margin of victory is also great news for Jeff Van Drew (R, NJ-02) whose current U.S. House district includes Cumberland.

