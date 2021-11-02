Republicans sweep LD8, defeat traitor Addiego

Another call: Republicans may’ve won the sweetest down-ballot race of the night in suburban Burlington County tonight, Save Jerseyans, defeating Democrat Senator Dawn Addiego in LD8 along with her two running mates.

Jean Stanfield, a current GOP Assemblywoman and for sheriff, is senator-elect. Brandon Umba and Mike Torrissi will join the GOP Assembly caucus, defeating Democrats Allison Eckel and Mark Natale in one of the most expensive legislative contests in state history.

–

The net result: one GOP Senate pick up and two Assembly holds.

–