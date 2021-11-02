You are Here
Republicans sweep LD8, defeat traitor Addiego

Another call: Republicans may’ve won the sweetest down-ballot race of the night in suburban Burlington County tonight, Save Jerseyans, defeating Democrat Senator Dawn Addiego in LD8 along with her two running mates.

Jean Stanfield, a current GOP Assemblywoman and for sheriff, is senator-elect. Brandon Umba and Mike Torrissi will join the GOP Assembly caucus, defeating Democrats Allison Eckel and Mark Natale in one of the most expensive legislative contests in state history.

The net result: one GOP Senate pick up and two Assembly holds.

