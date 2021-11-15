The ominous signs keeps piling up for House Democrats, Save Jerseyans.

A new ABC/Washington Post survey dropped over the weekend has pushed Republicans ahead of Democrats in the RCP congressional generic ballot average. It’s a modest 0.7% lead, but it’s also the first time in eons that the GOP has been ahead and therefore represents a notable development.

–

Republicans have now led in 4 of the most recent 9 polls and tied in one another. Emerson – New Jersey Election 2021’s most accurate pollster aside from Trafalgar – put the GOP’s lead at 7-points. ABC? +10.

By way of comparison, on Election Day 2010 when Republicans took Congress away from Barack Obama, the RCP average was R+9.4.

–