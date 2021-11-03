RNC deploys 20 lawyers to N.J. as the counting continues

With Jack Ciattarelli trailing by only 15,000 votes out of about 2.4 million tabulated (so far), Save Jersey has learned that the Republican National Committee (RNC) is dispatching a legal team to the Garden State to supplement the Ciattarelli campaign and NJGOP legal efforts.

The RNC lawyers are also prepared to go to court if necessary to address any Democrat shenanigans as the vote counting continues into next week; vote by mail ballots are counted in New Jersey if they were postmarked by Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Prior to Election Night, the RNC fielded poll watchers for 104 targeted New Jersey precincts and trained 286 total poll watchers. The RNC-backed election integrity program also dispatched 187,000 emails and 54,000 texts to New Jersey voters.

The closeness of the final Election Day vote, widespread technical difficulties, and continued uncertainty regarding the actual number of early votes has raised the possibility of legal challeges and, possibly, even a recount depending upon the final margin.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Republicans in-and-outside of New Jersey were digging in for a potentially protracted battle.

“Last night was a historic one for New Jersey Republicans, who picked up at least a half dozen Assembly seats, several Senate seats, along with county and local seats up and down the state,” said Stami Williams, the Ciattarelli campaign spokeswoman earlier on Wednesday. “Jack is proud to lead our ticket and our party’s resurgence. Right now, our team is focused on making sure all the legal votes are counted and our citizens can have confidence in the system.”

