Schepisi sponsors bill to bar teachers from logging child, parent vax conversations

State Senator Holly Schepisi (R-39) says she’s filed new legislation – S-4199 – that would bar teachers and teaching staff from logging conversations and information concerning identifiable health information.

Schepisi’s legislative proposal follows a bombshell fall 2021 story first broken by Fox News concerning the NEA teachers union training some Garden State teachers “to log conversations with parents and students about the COVID-19 vaccine into a progressive campaign app used by “Squad” queen Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.”

An identical bill sponsored by Assemblyman Kevin Rooney (R-40) is pending in the General Assembly.

The text of the legislation has not yet been released.

