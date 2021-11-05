Senator-Elect Durr apologizes for tweets critical of Islam, Muhammad

The man who defeated Steve Sweeney this week and drew comparsions to the Biblical tale of “David and Goliath” is now apologizing for past tweets concerning Islam and the Prophet Muhammad.

“I’m a passionate guy and I sometimes say things in the heat of the moment. If I said things in the past that hurt anybody’s feelings, I sincerely apologize,” Edward Durr (R, NJ-03) said in a statement released to media outlets on Friday morning.

“I support everybody’s right to worship in any manner they choose and to worship the God of their choice. I support all people and I support everybody’s rights,” the senator-elect added. “That’s what I am here to do, work for the people and support their rights.”

Durr called the Prophet Muhammad a “pedophile” and Islam a “false religion” (among other things) in tweets which were flagged by WNYC report Matt Katz shortly after the AP called the race for Durr.

Durr’s victory results in a net GOP gain of one Republican member in the State Senate; Republican lost a seat in LD16 but gained seats in Durr’s LD3 and in LD8 where Jean Stanfield unseated ex-Republican Dawn Addiego.



