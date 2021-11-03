You are Here
Somerset GOP set to pick up a county commissioner, 10 local government seats

Republican Michael Krish is set to join the Somerset County board of commissioners, Save Jerseyans, making the board 4-1 after Republicans were swept from power during the Trump years in the traditionally red county.

The county organization led by Chairman Tim Howes also helped generate a pick up of 10 local seats across the county including Hillsborough and, significantly Bound Brooke and Manville which were heavily impacted by Tropical Storm Ida.

Watchung also flipped back to Republican control; it’s now 4-2 GOP.

Party gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli nevertheless came up a bit short in his home county, losing by a little more than 2,000 votes out of over 100,000 cast.

