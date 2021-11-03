Somerset GOP set to pick up a county commissioner, 10 local government seats

Republican Michael Krish is set to join the Somerset County board of commissioners, Save Jerseyans, making the board 4-1 after Republicans were swept from power during the Trump years in the traditionally red county.

The county organization led by Chairman Tim Howes also helped generate a pick up of 10 local seats across the county including Hillsborough and, significantly Bound Brooke and Manville which were heavily impacted by Tropical Storm Ida.

–

Watchung also flipped back to Republican control; it’s now 4-2 GOP.

Party gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli nevertheless came up a bit short in his home county, losing by a little more than 2,000 votes out of over 100,000 cast.

–