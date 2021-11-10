You are Here
Sweeney concedes at the State House

Senate President Steve Sweeney is officially giving up his bid for reelection.

“I accept the results,” Sweeney told reporters at the Statehouse on Wednesday. “It has been an honor and a privilege to represent them in the state Senate and to serve as president of the state Senate. I am proud what we have been able to accomplish.”

Long the second most powerful *elected* figure in state politics, Sweeney, a union Democrat, repeatedly won reelection in a rural South Jersey district that voted twice for Donald Trump. The senator’s decision to rubber stamp most of Phil Murphy’s radical covid-era agenda appeared to have pushed his constituents beyond their point of comfort.

Sweeney presently trails Republican challenger (and now Senator-elect) Edward Durr by over 2,200 votes with most of the regular vote tabulated and emergency/provisional ballots remaining to be counted.

