Toms River council adopts blanket ban on recreational pot shops

New Jersey’s 8th most populous community won’t permit the sale of recreational pot anytime soon.

On Monday, the township council voted 4-1 to ban the sale of recreational weed inside the Ocean County-located township of nearly 100,000 residents.

Council President Kevin Geoghegan, Vice President Maria Maruca, Councilman Matt Lotano, all Republicans, and Councilman Daniel Rodrick (a Democrat) all voted for the ban; Councilmen Terrance Turnbach and Josh Kopp abstained, and Councilwoman Laurie Huryk – one of the council’s three Democrat members – was the sole dissenting vote.

Medical marijuana sales are also currently not on the table in Toms River since the town’s zoning ordinance currently don’t allow for it.

Toms River can’t restrict the use of pot in town, but the recent legalization of marijuana in New Jersey left individual towns with considerable authority over what pot-related commercial activity can take place inside their own respective municipal boundaries.

