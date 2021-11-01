You are Here
Trafalgar Poll: Murphy’s lead is only at 4.2% but it could be closing

A Trafalgar Poll is out in New Jersey, Save Jerseyans, and it shows a closer race than other public pollsters who’ve pegged the race at a high single digit to low double digit Murphy-Oliver lead. The survey conducted over Halloween weekend found Phil Murphy head of Jack Ciattarelli by 4.2-points, but Trafalgar also says the Democrat incumbent’s margin “may shrink based on late decider preferences.”

Almost every poll with the notable exception of Monmouth University shows Ciattarelli up by a double-digit margin with unaffiliated voters.

Something worth noting as you try to weight this one in your mind: the Trafalgar sample is D+18, but through Halloween (when early voting ended), the returns were D+13…

