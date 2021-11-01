Trafalgar Poll: Murphy’s lead is only at 4.2% but it could be closing

A Trafalgar Poll is out in New Jersey, Save Jerseyans, and it shows a closer race than other public pollsters who’ve pegged the race at a high single digit to low double digit Murphy-Oliver lead. The survey conducted over Halloween weekend found Phil Murphy head of Jack Ciattarelli by 4.2-points, but Trafalgar also says the Democrat incumbent’s margin “may shrink based on late decider preferences.”
Almost every poll with the notable exception of Monmouth University shows Ciattarelli up by a double-digit margin with unaffiliated voters.
Something worth noting as you try to weight this one in your mind: the Trafalgar sample is D+18, but through Halloween (when early voting ended), the returns were D+13…
Our @trafalgar_group #NJGov race #Poll#PhilMurphy has 4.2% lead which may shrink based on late decider preferences.
49.4% @PhilMurphyNJ,
45.2% @Jack4NJ,
1.1% Third Party/Write-In,
4.3% Undecided,
Conducted 10/29-31 #NJpol
See Report: https://t.co/1nerWDvD1b pic.twitter.com/Y3Q3MaHPTL
— The Trafalgar Group (@trafalgar_group) November 1, 2021