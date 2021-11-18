U.S. flags go up on Garden State Parkway overpass

The battle over Turnpike Authority flag displays rages on, Save Jerseyans.

On Thursday, NJ.com reported that a veterans group based in Middletown (Monmouth County) had hung two U.S. flags over the Garden State Parkway.

–

A one-year-old Turnpike Authority policy provides that only two flags can be hung from overpass fencing among other rules and regulations.

The controversy began last year when the Turnpike Authority began removing American flags from overpasses; a public outcry led Governor Murphy to suspend the removals.

Some New Jerseyans – including Congressman Chris Smith and the Robbinsville PBA – responded by holding a flag-placement rally.

FYI – you can find the official application form right here.

–