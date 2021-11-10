U.S. Marine Veteran De Gregorio rolls out challenge to Gottheimer in NJ-05

Bergen County native and U.S. Marine Corps war veteran Nick De Gregorio is officially running for Congress against Democrat Josh Gottheimer.

Declaring that the country is “dangerously off course” in his introductory remarks (see below), De Gregorio – who narrates the nearly two-minute video – adds that socialism and Leftist radicalism are “not what I fought for” overseas.

Despite being a prolific fundraiser, Gottheimer is considered a vulnerable incumbent in 2022 depending upon how the final redistricting map looks after it’s finalized.

His Republican primary opponents include the party’s 2020 nominee Frank Pallotta.

Watch: De Gregorio campaign video announcement

Watch: Save Jersey’s June 16th chat with De Gregorio