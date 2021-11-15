Van Drew says he’s introducing federal legislation to bar vaccine mandates

Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R, NJ-02) announced on Monday that he plans to introduce legislation which would bar private and public entities from imposing vaccine mandates on employees.

“President Biden’s outrageous vaccine mandates are putting our first responders, firefighters, and police officers, who did not have the opportunity to work remote during the pandemic, at risk of losing their jobs,” said Van Drew in a statement. “President Biden and his administration continuously look down upon and publicly attack those that wish to have control over their personal health choices. He is overreaching the powers granted to him by the Constitution and the American people, which is not the America I know and love.”

–

The details and text of the legislation weren’t immediately released.

On Friday, a U.S. Appeals Court placed the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate on hold. The opinion refers to the mandate – which would use OSHA to enforce a vaccine-or-test mandate on all employers with at least 100 employees – as “fatally flawed” and “staggeringly overbroad,” adding that the mandate itself invokes “serious constitutional concerns.”

Van Drew says employer initiated mandates are having a negative impact on the U.S. economy.

“The rippling effects from these vaccine mandates have resulted in one of the most severe supply chain crisis and labor shortages this country has ever seen,” added Van Drew. “Vaccine mandates, despite outpouring backlash from millions of Americans and a lack of consideration from this administration for natural immunity, will only exacerbate this issue. My bill will ensure that Americans’ right to make their own public health choices stays intact and employers will not be able to force their employees to inject themselves with the COVID-19 vaccination.”

–