Van Drew, Smith join 11 other Republicans to help pass $1.2T infrastructure package

The U.S. House of Representatives – motivated by a Democrat disaster in Tuesday’s off-cycle elections – passed a long-languishing $1.2 Trillion infrastructure package late Friday night. The final vote was 228 to 206.

Nancy Pelosi only needed three GOP defectors (6 Dems voted “no”) but ended up with 13 including New Jersey’s Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02) and Chris Smith (NJ-04).

–

Van Drew and Smith’s votes aren’t a surprise; both men have consistently and openly supported passing an infrastructure bill (but not the reconciliation package). Republican support for the spending package (which is actually $550B in new spending… the total includes funding that was happening anyway) is nevertheless drawing fierce criticism from conservative media, primarily for handing the Democrats a perceived legislative victory when they were clearly on the ropes:

Kudos if you predicted the headline "House Republicans rescue Biden/Pelosi agenda." — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 6, 2021

My take: "Disgraceful House Republicans Rescue Biden’s Flailing Agenda" https://t.co/xfsiJKetfc — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) November 6, 2021

Mistake. Not on merits (defensible), but on tactics (indefensible). Pelosi bailout. Not included: Cheney. https://t.co/uOEBWh0qGD — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 6, 2021

My two cents?

Tuesday presented an opportunity to make Pelosi sweat and work for those three GOP votes. Cut out some more unnecessary nonsense (the original plan was $3.5 trillion) and maybe get some other good stuff in there, too.

The problem, as ever, is a lack of Republican tactical coordination. I doubt the 13 GOP “yea” votes ever got into a room and discussed their votes. If Smith votes no? I’m not sure a Kinzinger would’ve cared. This wasn’t a “conscience” vote; it’s a massive spending package passed at a time when there is plenty of COVID cash and other state aid already in circulation to repair substandard bridges. It was a good opportunity to lean in and drive a further wedge between the Democrat leadership and their crazy “progressive” base. Maybe push a very concise list of demand that’s popular with the coalition of voters who kicked McAuliffe and Steve Sweeney to the curb?

November 2nd will be remembered as a solid GOP night on the balance.

If the Republican Party wants more solid nights at the polls? They’ve gotta get better at rowing in the same direction. The struggle is real.

–