VIDEO: Ciattarelli delivers first post-Election Night remarks, urges patience

Jack Ciattarelli made his first public remarks since Election Night on Thursday evening via a Facebook “Jack Chat,” a favorite tool of his campaign in recent months. Ciattarelli said Murphy declaration of victory after the AP called the race on Wednesday was “premature.” He also urged patience and promised to ensure that “every legal vote is counted.”

The Ciattarelli legl team is currently being supplemented by an RNC legal task force deployed inside the state.

“I promise you, whatever the outcome, the election result will be legal and fair,” said the GOP nominee. “You have my word.”

