VIDEO: Ed Durr discusses his upset win on Tucker

Ed Durr was on Tucker Carlson’s Fox program Thursday night, Save Jerseyans…

The best line? “[Sweeney] was a gentleman,” Durr told Carlson regarding Steve Sweeney’s concession. “And like I told him: if he ever needed anything, just give me a call, ’cause I’m his representative now.”

