VIDEO: Ed Durr discusses his upset win on Tucker

Ed Durr was on Tucker Carlson’s Fox program Thursday night, Save Jerseyans…
The best line? “[Sweeney] was a gentleman,” Durr told Carlson regarding Steve Sweeney’s concession. “And like I told him: if he ever needed anything, just give me a call, ’cause I’m his representative now.”
–
Check it out:
Tucker brings on viral political sensation Ed Durr, who unseated a powerful New Jersey Democrat with just $153.
Ed Durr: "I got fed up with it. I said 'I'm not leaving the state, I'm going to fix the state.'" pic.twitter.com/RAbKxjOy3j
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 12, 2021