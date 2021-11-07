VIDEO: Murphy says “no” end to mandates after tight election

Nervous New Jersey Democrats hoping Governor Phil Murphy would learn from last week’s tight election battle ahead of 2022/2023 may find themselves severely disappointed assuming, of course, that his current lead holds.

Mandate-wearing voters? They saw this coming a mile away.

The Democrat incumbent visited Chuck Todd’s NBC program this Sunday morning and delivered an unambiguous answer when Todd asked him “[a]re you at all thinking about some relief on any of your [COVID] mandates?”

“No,” replied Murphy after a brief wind-up.

A pre-election Project Veritas video seemed to confirm the Murphy Administration’s intention to impose a vaccine passport program after the Governor’s reelection was secured.

Watch: