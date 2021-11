The dust is still settling, Save Jerseyans, but one thing that’s absolutely clear is that South Jersey is (overall) trending Republican red as of late.

Mike Testa Jr. arguably kicked off this realignment with his 2019 LD1 victory. He was reelected on Tuesday by 30 points, and his native Cumberland County had a big night, too.

–

He joined Dan and I on Thursday evening to discuss 2021 and what comes next: