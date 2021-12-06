Assemblyman introduces bill to ban Critical Race Theory in N.J.

Assemblyman Gerry Scharfenberger (R-13) is introducing (A6136) – a companion of a Senate bill – which would ban “Critical Race Theory” (CRT) in New Jersey classrooms.

“One of the most explosive topics in today’s political and academic discourse is Critical Race Theory (CRT),” said Scharfenberger who also serves as an adjunct professor of History and Anthropology at Monmouth University. “Supporters claim it is a way to address race in the 21st Century; however, many point to its inherently prejudiced, divisive, hateful, anti-American ideology and judging from the number of outraged parents showing up to Boards of Education meetings across the country, it is clear that CRT is not seen by many as a valuable addition to the world of academia.”

Scharfenberger’s bill would specifically seek to bar, for example, educators teaching students that they should feel guilty or upset based upon their race or sex.

“Many BOE members have told me that they’re vehemently against teaching CRT, but are concerned with government mandates forcing it into the curriculum in one way or another – that’s where my bill would come in,” Scharfenberger added. “In no uncertain terms, there isn’t a place for any form of racism in our schools and any agenda which would seek induct it, like CRT. It is the antithesis of Dr. Martin Luther King’s teachings that people be judged not on the color of one’s skin, but on the content of one’s character.”

You can read full bill by clicking here; it’s been referred to the Assembly Community Development and Affairs Committee.

While the Assemblyman’s bill stands no chance of becoming law with Phil Murphy as governor, many Republicans see the CRT fight as one worth picking particularly after the recent election results in Virginia and New Jersey.

