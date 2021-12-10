Christie says “it’s undeniable” Trump infected him with COVID-19

His book isn’t selling, Save Jerseyans, so Chris Christie appears to be upping the ante in a bid to attract as much attention as possible.

The ex-governor has another interview set to air this weekend; this time, he told PBS that “it’s undeniable” that then-President Trump gave him COVID-19 during 2020 debate prep, an infection which ultimately landed Christie in the hospital.

“He had an obligation to tell us. To tell us that, ‘Hey, he tested positive.’ I would’ve worn a mask if I knew that,” Christie says in a preview clip. “We knew everybody in that room except for the president was getting tested every day. We didn’t know what the president’s testing regimen was.”

“If Mark Meadows knew that somebody that I was sitting across from for four days had popped a positive test, he, as the White House chief of staff — put aside the president for a second, obviously the president is my friend — should’ve looked at me and told me that. That’s obvious,” Christie added. “But I think what’s less obvious is that Mark Meadows saved this for his book. He saved it for a book. He didn’t tell us. I went into the hospital in the intensive care unit. He didn’t call and tell me. So I think that’s inexcusable.”

Christie is also extremely overweight and has a preexisting condition (asthma) which, based upon all of the available data, increases one’s risk of a more serve reaction to the coronavirus.