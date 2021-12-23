CHRISTMAS DUMP: Murphy Administration will pay $53M to over 100 dead veterans’ families

The Murphy Administration is paying $53 million (in taxpayer dollars) to the families of 119 residents who perished in New Jersey’s state-run veterans nursing facilities.

Each family will receive $445,000.

The settlement was reportedly reached on Wednesday but wasn’t announced until Thursday when many New Jerseyans were preparing for a long holiday weekend.

205 veterans died between Menlo Park (103), Paramus (89) and Vineland (13). Two aids also perished.

The deaths remain the subject of a federal probe.

