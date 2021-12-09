You are Here
FLASHBACK: Booker once compared the *fake* attack on Smollett to a “modern day lynching”

FLASHBACK: Booker once compared the *fake* attack on Smollett to a “modern day lynching”

1 min read

Jussie Smollett is now facing 20 years in prison after being convicted on Thursday of faking a hate crime.

The most disturbing aspect of the whole story isn’t that someone was evil or crazy enough to make up something like this, Save Jerseyans. The worst part is that Jussie wasn’t wrong about one thing: our cultural and political elites went all-in to defend and boost him without asking any serious questions.

A notable example close to home who’s being awfully quiet today?

36

SHARES
facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet
Follow Follow us

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin