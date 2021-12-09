FLASHBACK: Booker once compared the *fake* attack on Smollett to a “modern day lynching”

Jussie Smollett is now facing 20 years in prison after being convicted on Thursday of faking a hate crime.
The most disturbing aspect of the whole story isn’t that someone was evil or crazy enough to make up something like this, Save Jerseyans. The worst part is that Jussie wasn’t wrong about one thing: our cultural and political elites went all-in to defend and boost him without asking any serious questions.
A notable example close to home who’s being awfully quiet today?
The vicious attack on actor Jussie Smollett was an attempted modern-day lynching. I'm glad he's safe.
To those in Congress who don't feel the urgency to pass our Anti-Lynching bill designating lynching as a federal hate crime– I urge you to pay attention. https://t.co/EwXFxl5f2m
— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 29, 2019