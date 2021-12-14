Ex-Corzine campaign manager resigns PR job over knowledge of plot to discredit Cuomo accusers

Remember Maggie Moran?

The former Corzine ’09 campaign manager went on to work at Kivvit (a major PR firm) and, in 2018, managed Andrew Cuomo’s reelection campaign. Now she’s reportedly out of a job AND disgraced just like her former bosses; according to the NY Post, she resigned after documents surfaced showing that “she had been aware of disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plans to discredit sexual harassment accusers.”

Maggie Moran, Cuomo’s 2018 reelection campaign manager and a current managing partner at swanky PR firm Kivvit, was in the governor’s mansion in February when accuser Lindsey Boylan published a blog post saying that the then-governor kissed her without her consent and asked her to play strip poker on a taxpayer-funded jet, according to testimony from Cuomo confidante Steve Cohen.

Moran was also included in group messages where other Cuomo staffers and allies plotted how to discredit Boylan and kill news coverage of the governor’s pervy behavior, according to documents recently released by Attorney General Letitia James.

In one February email chain that included Moran, other Cuomo allies discussed how to discredit Boylan’s strip poker claims and drafted a statement that included the line, “there are not even any cards on the plane.” Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa wrote that she was setting up a call with members of the group chat to discuss the draft.