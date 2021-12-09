Federal judge refuses to pause Murphy’s school mask mandate

U.S. Federal District Judge Kevin McNulty declined to issue an injunction on Tuesday blocking the Murphy Administration’s school mask mandate.

“The decision to impose the in-school mask mandate is a rational one, and its burden on students and others is easily justified by the government’s interest in controlling the spread of COVID-19 while maintaining in-person schooling,” McNulty explained in his opinion.

The group of nearly 20 Garden State parents who launched the challenge – captioned Stephien vs. Murphy – reportedly plans to appeal.

