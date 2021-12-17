You are Here
Flanagan quits NJ-03 in favor of challenging Smith in NJ-04

After raising less than $1,600 between July 2020 and October 2021 for her NJ-03 House bid, perennial candidate Tricia Flanagan pivoted on Friday to challenging incumbent Chris Smith in NJ-04.

Flanagan said she was responding to President Trump’s call for someone to take on the 21-term incumbent Republican congressman in 2022:

NJ-04 may not prove any easier unless her campaign picks up steam.

Three other hopefuls – Mike Blasi, David Burg, and Daniel Francisco – are already in the NJ-04 primary hunt along with Smith.

Flanagan’s depature makes the GOP battle to unseat Andy Kim in NJ-03 a two-way race (for now at least) between yacht builder Bob Healey and the Rev. Shawn Hyland.

