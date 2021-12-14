Former Democrat freeholder sentenced to 14 months for tax evasion

Ex-Cumberland Democrat freeholder and county party chairman Doug Long will spend the next 14 months in a federal prison.

Long had previously plead guilty to a single count of income tax evasion. U.S. District Judge Noel Hillman handed down the disgraced former official’s sentence on Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Camden, New Jersey.

The government had accused Long – who served as the managing partner of his Woodbury-based law firm of Long, Marmero & Associates – of hiding $800,000 in personal income by mischaracterizing it as firm “business expenses”; he stood accused for own approximately $250,000 in unpaid taxes to the IRS for the years 2012 through 2015. The “business expenses” paid with firm funds included his kids’ college tuition and utility bills for his personal properties.

Long will also need to make restitution to the IRS.

