Four N.J. counties make top 25 nationally for highest Covid-19 case rates

Phil Murphy is scheduled to return from a Costa Rican Christmas vacation on Thursday, Save Jerseyans, and he’ll find that the Garden State once again emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot in his absence.

At the moment, four New Jersey counties – Essex, Union, Passaic and Bergen – are among the country’s 25 highest for Covid case rates, a trend undoubtedly spurred on by a small army of Karens and Faucists obsessed with shoving sticks up their own noses even if their symptoms are mild (or non-existent).

–

Our friend Woke Zombie has the latest stats:

https://twitter.com/AWokeZombie/status/1476353249049337856