Friday Night: Webber joins Tucker Carlson to discuss State House vax passport fight

Heads up, Save Jerseyans:

Assemblyman Jay Webber (R-26) will be a guest on Friday night’s Tucker Carlson program on Fox News.

Jay will discuss Thursday’s wild showdown at the State House over the Democrats’ vaccine passport mandate that resulted in a tense standoff between Republican Assembly members and Speaker Craig Coughlin; the majority party leadership attempted to use the State Police as political pawns to bar Republicans from the voting floor but were ultimately unsuccessful.

Webber, a Morris County-based attorney, played a key role. After Republicans were initially obstructed from entering the chamber, Webber politely but firmly asked the posted troopers whether a legislator would be forcibly removed if they simply went inside at took their seats. After being told no, Webber broke the ice and his colleagues followed.

Tucker’s show airs at 8:00 p.m. EST.

