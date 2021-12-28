Hoboken opts for indoor mask mandate beginning Wednesday

On the heels of Newark announcing a vaccine mandate of its own, the not-too-far-away City of Hoboken announced Monday that everyone 2 years of age and old must wear a mask indoors – the mandate covers all public and commercial establishments – beginning on Wednesday December 29th. Hoboken in the state’s 27th most populous municipality and home to over 60,000 residents living in the shadow of nearby Manhattan.

Hoboken’s decision is the latest example of government officials (in blue states at least) cracking down amid an Omicron wave of infections despite growing evidence that the latest variant of Covid-19 is less deadly than prior variants including Delta.

–

Update from @RaviBhalla on COVID-19:

-Indoor mask requirements to be instituted in indoor facilities of public accommodation

-Positive COVID-19 cases increase

-Testing and vaccine clinic appointments are available

More info: https://t.co/T5Id6mzds7. — City of Hoboken (@CityofHoboken) December 28, 2021

–