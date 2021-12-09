I&I/TIPP Poll: Only 2% of Americans are interested in seeing Cory Booker run in 2024

A new I&I/TIPP poll raised headlines this week when it discovered only 22% of Americans interested in seeing Joe Biden run for a second term. Surprising? Maybe not, but it gives Democrats added reason to lose sleep headed into Election 2022.

The exact question: “Who do you want to see run for president on the Democratic ticket in 2024?”

Pollsters threw 16 names out there.

Guess how our old friend Cory Booker (D-Twitter) finished?

“None of the rest rose above low single-digits: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg garnered 4%, while New York Rep. Andrea Ocasio-Cortez, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy, and Georgia 2018 gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams each attracted 3% of the support. New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet all got thumbs up from 2%.”

2%! And they misspelled his name to boot.

In case you’ve already forgotten (it was pretty forgettable), Booker ran in 2020 and didn’t even make it to Iowa, dropping out after failing to qualify for an Iowa Democrat debate.

