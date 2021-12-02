Judge stays State House vax mandate, sets December 13th hearing

NJGOP legislators won round one of their court battle against the State House vax mandate on Thursday after an appellate court judge issued a stay of the controversial State Capitol Joint Management Commission rules.

Incoming Republican legislative leaders – State Senator Steve Oroho and Assemblyman John DiMaio – were represented by former Republican state committee party Chairman Michael Lavery.

–

Judge Allison Accurso announced a hearing date of December 13th.

“We were successful today fighting for the people of New Jersey. Standing up for the people is not political theater, it is our job. This evening the people were vindicated by a judge who stayed the policy,” said DiMaio after the judge’s ruling. “No matter what was said at the session, the people who lost their livelihoods, and the children who didn’t go to school, and the sacrifices made by people across New Jersey and the country were exacerbated because of government mandates that went unchecked. Just like the mandate that we fought today.

“Over the last year there were sessions with just as many or more cases and just as high or higher transmission rates with no or fewer vaccinations. Everything went fine. You can check the state Covid-19 database. It is plain and clear,” added DiMaio.

A new wrinkle surfaced prior to the ruling being handed down: outgoing Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin promulgated their own mandate for the legislature to mirror the unconstitutional one crafted by the Commission.

–