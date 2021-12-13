Kiley is mulling a challenge to Pallone in NJ-6

Monmouth County Board of Commissioners Deputy Director Sue Kiley may be running for higher office next year.

On Monday morning, the former registered nurse told a meeting of Monmouth County Republican municipal leaders that she’s weighing a midterm challenge to Congressman Frank Pallone in 2022.

“Frank Pallone no longer represents the values of the people of Middlesex and Monmouth County,” said Kiley. “Pallone stands with Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi. I stand with the people of New Jersey. Just this weekend, Pallone emailed his supporters bragging about the so called accomplishments of the Biden Administration. Biden has brought us higher gas prices, higher grocery prices and international disgrace. We need to elect new leaders who will put the interest of American first .”

Kiley is expected to make a formal announcement sometime in early 2022.

Pallone entered Congress in 1988 and currently serves as chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. He was comfortably reelected in 2020 but, Phil Murphy managed to carry the district by less than 4-points in November signaling a potential increase in partisan competitiveness depending (of course) upon how redistricting goes.

