Post-redistricting, Malinowski issues ambiguous statement concerning his reelection intentions

Tom Malinowski is the only New Jersey congressional incumbent singing the blues on Wednesday; the new arbitrary and capricious (more on that later) map takes the 7th Congressional District from a +10 Biden district (in 2020) to a +4 Biden district heading into the 2022 midterms.

Given the state of Joe Biden’s approval rating? And the fact that Malinowski only won by about 4,000 votes last time around? Things are not looking good for the candidate who also stands accused of violating ethics rules by failing to report millions of dollars in stock trades.

Malinowski took to Twitter on Thursday to signal his committment to seeking reelection keep everyone guessing.

He didn’t project very much confidence either:

The NJGOP’s executive director noticed: 

