Post-redistricting, Malinowski issues ambiguous statement concerning his reelection intentions

Tom Malinowski is the only New Jersey congressional incumbent singing the blues on Wednesday; the new arbitrary and capricious (more on that later) map takes the 7th Congressional District from a +10 Biden district (in 2020) to a +4 Biden district heading into the 2022 midterms.

Given the state of Joe Biden’s approval rating? And the fact that Malinowski only won by about 4,000 votes last time around? Things are not looking good for the candidate who also stands accused of violating ethics rules by failing to report millions of dollars in stock trades.

Malinowski took to Twitter on Thursday to signal his committment to seeking reelection keep everyone guessing.

He didn’t project very much confidence either:

We will make our judgements with the people who got me here in mind and in the loop. Meanwhile, I will continue to fight to defend our democracy & deliver for New Jersey the infrastructure, tax relief, and progress DC Republicans oppose. I'm at my best with nothing to lose. — Tom Malinowski (@Malinowski) December 23, 2021

The NJGOP’s executive director noticed:

This doesn’t sound like someone who’s confident in their candidacy. And no wonder. The @Malinowski /Build Back Broke agenda has led to the highest inflation in four decades. Throw in the towel Tom, sounds like you’re already mentally there! https://t.co/RuYn9PVRBw — Tom Szymanski (@TomSzymanski) December 23, 2021

