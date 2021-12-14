Michael Flynn endorses Kovic in NJ-11

Former National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn is endorsing in the increasingly crowded NJ-11 primary

“We need fighters in Washington now more than ever. Rob Kovic is a proven fighter,” wrote Flynn in an endorsement letter. “As an elected official he fought to hold the line on taxes. As an attorney he fights for the Constitutional rights of his clients. In Congress, Rob Kovic will fight the radical left and any establishment Republicans hell bent on marching our country towards socialism. I’m proud to stand with Rob in the fight to defend our Constitution.”

–

“I am truly honored to have the endorsement of General Flynn,” added Kovic in a release touting the endorsement. “He served our nation with honor in the Army for 33 years. In private life, General Flynn continued that service as a foreign policy advisor to several Republican presidential candidates. I am proud to have him on our team.”

Flynn’s legal troubles and subsequent exoneration have made him a villain for many on the Left and a hero for certain elements of the Right loyal to former President Donald Trump.

Kovic, for his part, is playing in a large primary field.

It currently includes 2021 GOP gubernatorial candidate Phil Rizzo, millennial screenwriter Hillery Brotschol, realtor Patrick Quinn, Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen, ex-RNC staffer Tom Toomey, former Wall Streeter John Isemann, and veteran Morris GOP operative Larry Casha. There’s speculation that the field could grow larger in the event that redistricting makes Democrat incumbent Mikie Sherrill’s district more favorable to Republicans.

–