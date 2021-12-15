Middletown BOE bucks Murphy guidance, makes quarantining optional for “close contacts”

New Jersey’s “close contact” guidance is causing a cascade of disruptions for students across the Garden State this holiday season. At the moment? Trenton says students who are in “close contact” with another kid who tests positive are support to quarantine; the duration of the quarantine varies depending upon the transmission rate in your part of the state.

But it’s only guidance, and school district can (at least in theory) go stricter or less strict at their own discretion.

–

Phil Murphy’s “hometown” (the asshole is originally from Massachussetts) is once again doing its own thing.

On Monday night, the Middletown Board of Education voted to adopt a policy (effective this week) which makes quarantining optional for close contacts. The parents of close contacts will be informed, but parents can ultimately make their own choice as to whether their child will quarantine or not.

Our friend Frank Capone – the board’s vice president – took to Twitter on Tuesday to rep his board’s new protocol: